Parker Oil acquires Blackstone operation Published 10:34 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Parker Oil Company, which has offices in Farmville, announced a deal on Tuesday to buy Thomas Brothers Oil and Propane. The acquisition closed as of Tuesday, with the Blackstone based propane distributor joining the regional operation.

Parker officials said the Thomas Brothers office, located at 112 West Broad Street in Blackstone, would be incorporated into other offices the company runs in Farmville, Burkeville, Chase City, Hopewell and South Hill.

Founded in 1935, Parker Oil has eight offices stretching across Central, Southern and Southeastern Virginia, along with northern North Carolina.

“Thomas Brothers Oil & Propane has a long history of petroleum products distribution, as do we,” said Parker President Charlie Parker. “Their mission aligns with our mission of providing quality petroleum products with great service. So, it will be a natural fit and customers should expect that same great service from Parker Oil & Propane that they received from Thomas Brothers.”