Nyoka Connatser Worley Published 9:02 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Nyoka Connatser Worley, of Childress’ Store Area, went to be with the Lord on June 29. She was raised in the Godly home of her parents, Curtis and Margaret Connatser. Nyoka graduated from Buckingham Central High School. After which, she met and married the love of her life, Otis Worley.

She went to Johnston-Willis Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her degree. Together, Otis and Nyoka, were called to what would become their journey of lifelong ministry. While Otis ministered to their souls, Nyoka ministered to their bodies. They later moved back home to Buckingham County until her passing.

Nyoka dedicated her life to caring and loving people as a nurse, a dedicated pastor’s wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Nyoka was as unique as her name with a strength that was unmatched and a faith that inspired. Everyone she met was impacted by her love.

Nyoka is survived by her two sisters: Peggy Wharam (JC, deceased) and Dixie Wood (Henry); as well as her children: Valerie Royer (David), Jennifer Hellerstedt (Tim) and Jonathan Worley (Sara). She enjoyed sharing about her grandchildren, Hope Ferguson (Corbin), Ashley Hellerstedt, Noah Westbrook, Drew Royer, Caleb Harris; great-grandson, Theo and her sweet dog, Sassy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/give.

A service will be held on Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mount Church, 348 Rocky Mountain Road, Dillwyn, Virginia 23936. Lunch and Family Time to follow.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn is serving the family.