Notebook: Longwood player excels, Farmville native makes list Published 12:35 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

Longwood baseball’s Kevin Warunek has been a strikeout artist this summer for the Arroyo Saints in the California Collegiate League.

This past week, the CCL named him to the CCL Showcase that features the top players in the league.

The left-hander has mowed down opposing batters throughout the summer, striking out more than 40 percent of the batters he has faced. All told, the Gainesville, Virginia native has racked up 20 strikeouts in 10.1 innings of work out of the bullpen.

Warunek has made eight appearances out of the bullpen, with multiple strikeouts in five of those eight trips to the mound. Twice, he has struck out five in an outing, and he earned the win both times.

This summer, he holds a 2-1 record with a 2.61 ERA. He’s walked six and given up 13 hits to his 20 strikeouts. In CCL games, he has made seven appearances, and he is tied for second in the league with two saves to go with his two wins. He has helped the Saints hold third in the CCL South Division.

The rising junior struck out nine in 12.0 innings of relief work in the spring for the Lancers, and he had a 3.75 ERA.

Farmville, Meherrin natives make college lists

Two more local students made some of the highest lists for their respective schools. Farmville resident Catherine Rutherford, an English major, made the College of Charleston’s Spring 2023 President’s List. To make the President’s List at College of Charleston, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.8 and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

Meanwhile, at Hollins University, Meherrin resident Grace Meyer earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To make this list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Longwood cross country plans Summer Open

The Longwood men’s and women’s cross country teams will play host to an annual event next month. The Lancer Summer Open 5K will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The annual 5K takes place on the Lancers’ home trail, and runners will tackle scenic, rolling hills on the challenging course that was the site of last year’s Big South Championships. Runners can take their hand at navigating twists and turns on the site of the former Longwood Golf Course at 1503 Johnson Drive.

Registration is open now and is $25 before July 31, and the race is open to all ages and abilities. Walkers are welcome and dogs are permitted. Strollers are prohibited on the course due to the rough terrain. Late registration runs from August 1-11 and is $30, and race day registration costs $35. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Longwood cross country program.

Morgan makes All-American list

A recent Hampden-Sydney College graduate has made the Division III Scholar All-American List. Nick Morgan made the list after competing with the school’s lacrosse team. The overall Hampden-Sydney lacrosse team earned a 2023 U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III All-Academic Award.

“As a program, we are extremely proud to earn the USILA Team Academic Award. Our student-athletes worked very hard to succeed this year within a top-notch and challenging academic environment at H-SC – this honor is one that we are most proud of as a team,” said head coach Jason Rostan ’03. “Nick’s individual recognition as our program’s 20th USILA Scholar All-American is special. He has excelled at the highest levels both on the field and in the classroom over his four-year career and is the true definition of the term student-athlete.”

Morgan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Business while attaining a 3.30 grade point average. A defenseman, he started all 16 games he played this season, causing 31 turnovers, grabbing 44 ground balls, scoring one goal, and adding two assists.

Good’s bill passes out of committee

Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Subcommittee Chairman Bob Good (VA-05) saw his latest bill make it through the Education and Workforce Committee by a vote of 38 to 1. H.R. 4507, called the Transparency in Coverage Act, was co-sponsored by fellow HELP member and California Democrat Mark DeSaulnier.

The bill would give patients access to real-time pricing information for health care services in advance of receiving care. It would also require Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) to share cost information with the plan sponsors.

“Patients deserve transparency when receiving healthcare without any surprises or hidden costs. It is also time we shed light on the deals between PBMs and pharmaceutical manufacturers on rebate pricing to ensure patients’ best interests are served,” Good said in a statement. “By requiring increased price transparency for providers and oversight of PBMs, my legislation would empower patients in Virginia and across the nation with the information they need to make informed decisions and reduce health care costs.”

After passing through the committee, the bill is now eligible to receive a vote from the full House.