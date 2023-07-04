New sandwich shop opens downtown Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

For anyone looking to grab a quick bite to eat or a sandwich to go, Squeaky’s Sammies is open for business in Farmville.

Squeaky’s Sammies officially opened on Thursday, June 1, after doing a week of only WayFast deliveries as they waited for their locations to be ready. Now, Squeaky’s is serving fresh sandwiches and salads at 218 North Main Street between Greenfront Accessories and the Bank of Charlotte County.

At this deli-style restaurant, Squeaky’s offers three classic sandwiches: the ham and turkey club, Perini’s Rudy Italian and tuna and swiss. Customers can also build their own sandwiches, order a salad and choose a cold side. There is also a new weekly special starting each Wednesday posted on its Facebook page.

MAKING CHANGES

Tiffany Cliborne decided to open Squeaky’s Sammies after working 12 years at Perini Pizza. Once Tony Perini announced his retirement and closed the shop, Cliborne decided to open her own restaurant with the skills she learned under Perini. Although she has the experience, she didn’t want to stick with pizza for her new endeavor.

“I’m really happy with it,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to get so busy but things have gotten better and I’m excited to see what happens.”

According to Cliborne, things are going great so far. She runs the shop with her cousin and the two were kept busy at first as there were plenty of customers and only two of them. Luckily, more customers have taken advantage of ordering ahead and things have smoothed out.

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking forward, Cliborne hopes to add more to the dining area. Currently, there are only two tables inside with a few bistro tables outside. Eventually, the sandwich shop will need a remodel to add the space as many customers have expressed wanting to sit down to eat.

In the next year or so, she also hopes to add a breakfast menu with some breakfast sandwiches. She doesn’t plan on staying open for dinner so it will just be a breakfast and lunch spot for folks to grab something to eat whether they are on their way to work or exploring Downtown Farmville.

“I love our location and being downtown with the community and everyone,” said Cliborne. “I love that people can come in and grab something and be on their way.”

Squeaky’s Sammies is serving sandwiches from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.