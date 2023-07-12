Margaret Holland Published 8:47 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Margaret Holland, 89 of Cartersville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 6. She was born to the late Hanard J. and Pearl R. Thurston on Feb. 18, 1934. She retired as a supervisor at Fork Union Military Academy after 34 years of service. Margaret was a member of the Cartersville Volunteer Rescue Squad Helping Hands for 5 years.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, James, John and Ernest Thurston; her sisters, Myrtle Thurston and Ruby Williamson; her husband, Donald James Holland, and her great granddaughter, Caroline H. Puckett.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Janet H. Rice and husband, Charlie; her granddaughter, Brandy R. Puckett and husband, Daniel; her great granddaughter Carly H. Puckett, and her brother, Howard J. Thurston, and wife, Thelma.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregiver Alice Neilhouse; family members, Ruth Maxey, Barbara Wood and Frances Ingle, and to James River Hospice of Farmville.

A graveside service was held at Fork of Willis Baptist Church Cemetery, 1423 Columbia Road, Columbia, VA 23038 at 2 p.m., on Sunday, July 9. Family received friends on Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Puckett Funeral Home served the family. www. puckettfh.com.