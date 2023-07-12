Longwood women’s soccer rolls out 2023 schedule Published 7:33 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The 2023 schedule for Longwood Women’s Soccer features plenty of familiar names. Home dates against in-state rivals Richmond and Liberty are on the docket as part of a schedule that has six matches against either Commonwealth or District of Columbia foes.

Head coach Todd Dyer rolled out the schedule this week, highlighting a 17-mach slate. The Lancers will host seven matches at the Longwood Athletic Complex on Johnson Drive and play the other 10 on the road.

The Lancers will host Richmond to officially open the 2023 campaign on August 17, and the team will close out August against Liberty on August 31 for senior night. All in all, the team hosts three non-conference matches at home along with four conference tilts.

Breaking down Longwood women’s soccer

The team dives into its eight-match conference gauntlet on September 23 with a home match against Charleston Southern that doubles as the team’s only home match in the month of September.

The Lancers open October with three straight tough Big South matches at home against High Point, USC Upstate and Radford before closing the regular season with back-to-back matches on the road.

The Big South Conference Tournament takes place in the first week in November at the SportsPlex in Matthews, North Carolina.

The team returns 24 student-athletes from a season ago, and the team will welcome seven newcomers to the fold once August rolls around.