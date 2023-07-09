Longwood softball gets recognition from House of Delegates Published 7:46 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

Big South accolades, national distinction from the NFCA, and the program’s highest ranking in the NCAA RPI ever are just a few of the recognitions that the 2023 Longwood softball team have earned this year. The Lancers were recognized by another entity this past month, this time being the local government of Virginia.

Tommy Wright of the Virginia House of Delegates sent a commendation to the Longwood softball team congratulating them on their regular season championship. Wright has served as a delegate for 22 years, servicing the nearby counties of Amelia, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway.

“The House of Delegates of the Commonwealth of Virginia hereby offers sincerest congratulations to [the] Longwood University Softball Team in recognition of being the Big South Regular Season Champions,” Wright’s commendation reads.

“I am pleased to congratulate the Longwood University Softball Team on their outstanding season,” said Delegate Wright. “In addition to defending their Big South regular season title, they accomplished two top-ten victories vs. #4 Florida State and vs. #8 Duke. The Longwood Lancers second consecutive 30+ win season reflects the passion the Longwood Softball Team continues to bring to their families, Longwood University, and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The recognition comes off the heels of one of the most historic seasons any team has experienced at Longwood. The team became the first to ever beat two teams ranked in the top 10 in school history.

In addition, the Lancers finished ranked #57 in the country in the NCAA RPI, the highest rank ever for a program that boasts five Big South Tournament Championships and NCAA Regional appearances.