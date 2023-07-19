Longwood men’s soccer team releases 2023 fall schedule Published 12:06 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Longwood Men’s Soccer Coach Jon Atkinson announced the team’s 2023 fall schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lancer men will face a tough 16-game slate along with a trio of exhibition contests as they vie for a Big South Championship. Of the 16 matches, 10 will come at home in the friendly confines of the Longwood Athletic Complex on Johnson Drive.

Longwood opens the season with a crosstown showdown against Hampden-Sydney College in the 13th edition of The G.A.M.E. It is one of five matches against opponents from the Commonwealth for the Lancers.

The season opener starts a three-match homestand, as the Lancers also host Mount St. Mary’s and William & Mary through the first week in September.

The rest of the nonconference schedule will test the Lancers as they ramp up for conference play, with trips to Navy and Liberty presenting stiff road tests early in the season.

The Lancers dive into Big South play on Saturday, September 30 as they host UNC Asheville amid a six-match homestand. High Point and Winthrop also come to Farmville for Big South play, as does Presbyterian in October.

Longwood men’s soccer ends the season on the road at Gardner-Webb to open November. The Big South Conference Tournament begins on Sunday, November 5 with the semifinals before the Big South Championship match on Saturday, November 11. The top four teams in the league qualify for postseason play.