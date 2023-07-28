Longhurst named as new assistant for Tigers Published 7:08 am Friday, July 28, 2023

The men’s soccer team at Hampden-Sydney College added a new staff member this week. Head coach Tommy DiNuzzo announced that he’s brought on Andrew Longhurst as the program’s new assistant coach. Longhurst had served as a Men’s Soccer Assistant Coach at Earlham (IN) College since 2022.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Andrew join our coaching staff and our program here at Hampden-Sydney,” said DiNuzzo. “He’s someone I’ve known for quite a few years now and will immediately provide an excellent example for our players with his relentless work ethic and his willingness to do whatever the team needs.”

During his lone season with the Quakers, he helped the team win three more games than the previous season. He played a part in planning team practices, individual instruction, game plans, and game management. In addition to his on-the-field duties, Andrew developed academic plans and strategies for his student-athletes and scouted opponents to prepare scouting reports.

Prior to Earlham, Longhurst spent two years at his alma mater, the University of Maine at Farmington. He went straight from the field into the coaching ranks, assisting with practices, games, scouting, and recruiting. He coached both the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Rookie of the Year and a First Team All-Conference goalie in 2021 while helping the team reach its first NAC championship game since 2003.

A native of Middletown, Delaware, Andrew is a 2020 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics. He was a four-year member of the men’s soccer team, earning Second Team All-Conference honors in 2017 and 2018, while being named Defensive Player of the Year along with First Team All-Conference honors in 2019. He played under DiNuzzo as a freshman in 2016.