Lois Wilkerson Johnson Published 10:55 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

Lois Wilkerson Johnson, 88 of Prospect, passed away on July 14, at Lynchburg General Hospital after suffering a massive stroke on July 12.

Lois was born October 8, 1934 to Robert Cliff Wilkerson and Judith Mickle Wilkerson, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Ray and Robert Trent Wilkerson and husband, Lewis Howard Johnson Sr.

Lois is survived by her sons, Lewis Howard Johnson Jr. and Robert Armistead Johnson and special friend, Hilda Allen and her family.

Email newsletter signup

Lois will be remembered as a hard-working woman of many talents, she was most comfortable behind the wheel of anything from a farm tractor, school bus or mail delivery truck. Lois retired after 53 dedicated years as a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service, traveling several hundred thousand accident free miles throughout Southside Virginia, she was affectionately known as “Ms. J” to her friends at the post office. Lois also owned and operated Gardenia Farm for many years, raising beef cattle with her family until her husband passed in 1983.

Lois was vibrant and plain spoken; she was blessed to be very active until the very end of her life. Lois was a Christian lady and lived her life accordingly, her motto was “one day at a time” and she lived that way.

Lois was an animal lover, she had many dogs over the years, but was most partial to Duke and Tippy, later in life, she also enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching the hummingbirds zoom by.

An informal gathering and celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m., at the Prospect Fire Station. In lieu of flowers or other acts of kindness, she requests donations be made to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department or the Southside SPCA in Meherrin.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.