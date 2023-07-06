Joshua ‘Josh’ Scott Published 2:35 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Joshua “Josh” Scott, 33, passed away on June 30, in Rice.

Josh is survived by his mother, Rosemary Scott (Cecil Elliott); father, Wille Scott (Janice Scott); two sons, Anthony Scott and Jordan Scott and one brother, Thomas Scott.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 7, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral. A family visitation will start one hour prior at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Farmville.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.