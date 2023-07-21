Joseph G. Gemski III Published 11:06 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Joseph G. Gemski III, 86 of Buckingham County, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died on Monday, July 10, in his home. He was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Flushing, Queens, New York, to the late Joseph and Anna Gemski.

He joined the Air Force as an Air Policeman in 1955 and was stationed at Langley Air Force base in Hampton. There, he met Mary H. Gemski, who became his wife on June 28, 1958. They were married 49 years at her passing in 2008.

Joseph worked at Newport News Shipbuilding for 33 years in planning and production control, where he helped to build many of the Navy ships that have protected our nation. In retirement, he served on many civic and service organizations including, Tri-County Life Learners, an adult literacy program he ran for many years along with his wife.

He is survived by his son, Christopher; his grandchildren, Justin and his wife, Analiese, Christian, and Mallorie; his sister, Joan, 89; and numerous nephews and cousins.

A mass will be said in his honor at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Farmville.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at Liberty Baptist Church Chapel, in Hampton, where friends and family are encouraged to speak thoughts and memories of Joe. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made to local adult literacy organizations in your local communities.