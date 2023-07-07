Joint investigation leads to arrest, drug bust in Cumberland County Published 12:05 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

CUMBERLAND – One man is in jail and officers seized a number of guns and drugs after a joint investigation came to a close in Cumberland County.

Due to a joint effort by the Farmville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued and served June 14 on Spillman Road. Officers found what they labeled as “distributable amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana” inside the home, along with 22 firearms. One of those guns, the Farmville Police Department says, had been reported stolen in another case currently being investigated.

As a result of the search, 47-year-old Richard Thomas Miller Jr. was taken into custody. He currently faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and four counts of felony drug possession with intent to distribute. That’s one for each type of drug found in the home, marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. The release of information in the case was slightly delayed, due to the number of agencies involved.

Miller is currently being held without bond, pending his next appearance in Cumberland County General District Court. That was originally scheduled for Thursday, July 6, but it was continued to July 13. That’s not his only scheduled courtroom visit, however.

According to court records, at the time of his arrest, Miller had been out on bond, waiting for his court date on previous felony charges of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance. His trial on those previous charges from earlier this year is set for July 18.