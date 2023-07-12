Herman Wesley “Papa T” Taylor Published 8:45 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Herman Wesley “Papa T” Taylor, 80 of Buckingham, died July 6. He was born Aug. 15, 1942 in Buckingham County to the late Herman Marshal Taylor and Fannie Gormus Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Maggie Marie Shumaker Taylor.

Papa T loved to coach ball, hunt and fish and haul wood.

He is survived by his three sons, Charles Taylor and his wife, Dana, James “Earl” Taylor and his wife, Tricia and Terry Taylor and his fiancée, Carrie Carter; nine grandchildren, Felicia, Kayla, Jenna, Ava, William, Derek “D.J.”, Dustin “BoBo”, Alex and Tyler; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Ann Taylor, Lucille Baldwin, Nancy Ramsey, Doris Hall, Gladys Vaughn and William “Popeye” Taylor.

Funeral service was held July 9, at the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment in the Trinity Church Cemetery in Buckingham C.H.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn was in charge of arrangements.