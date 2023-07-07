Notebook: More about Sunday’s crash, Farmville airport gets funds Published 9:17 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released more details in Sunday’s crash on Route 460. The incident happened on Sunday, July 2 at 2:09 p.m., right at the intersection with Route 307.

According to VSP Director of Public Relations Corinne Geller, a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Route 460, attempting to make a left turn onto Route 307.

“It failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of a 2010 BMW traveling west on Route 460,” Geller said. “The BMW was unable to avoid striking the Nissan.”

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 46-year-old Roxanne L. Wilson of Amelia Court House. Geller said she died at the scene and was wearing a seat belt. Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW was a 17-year-old female from Bent Mountain, whose name is not being release because she’s a minor. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and then released. She was also wearing a seat belt.

Farmville Airport gets grant funding

Federal dollars will help fund upgrades for the Farmville airport. As part of the federal 2023 Airport Improvement Program, Farmville received $774,000, specifically earmarked to “reconstruct the taxiway at the Farmville Regional Airport.”

The airport is located at 130 Wedgewood Drive, just five miles northwest of town and while Farmville currently owns it, that may not be the case for long. As part of their strategic plan approved in the Wednesday, April 12 meeting, the town council authorized Farmville Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis to “contact the aeronautical programs at Liberty and Averett universities to determine if there is any interest in owning, managing or in some other way partnering with the Town on airport operations.”

Davis said he hopes by the end of this year to have started conversations about a partnership or other proposals. You can read more about the town’s plans by clicking here.

Longwood loses one to transfer portal

Longwood softball recorded 32 wins, two top-ten upsets and a Big South regular season title in the 2023 season. After falling just short to Campbell, 7-5, in the Big South Championship, now the team has to fill a hole left behind by one of their best players.

Jaden Pone, the 2023 Big South Player of the Year, announced via Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal and play elsewhere in 2024.

“I wanna thank Longwood and (the) coaching staff for an amazing two years,” Pone wrote. “Longwood softball was a privilege to be a part of and all the memories will be remembered forever. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal to further my athletic and academic career.”

Longwood men’s basketball adds recruit

Meanwhile, as the softball team lost a player, Longwood’s men’s basketball squad gained one. Gavin Burns made the announcement this past week that he’s signing with the Lancers. The 6’9 ft. 225 lb. center hails from Roanoke Catholic and said he looks forward to suiting up in Farmville.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to play basketball at Longwood University,” Burns wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to all who helped me get here, especially my dad, coaches, and teammates. I’m excited to call myself a Lancer.”

For his senior season at Roanoke Catholic in 2022-23, Burns averaged 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 5.1 points per game.