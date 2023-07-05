Hampden-Sydney Tigers announce soccer schedule Published 12:52 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Hampden Sydney College (H-SC) seventh-year head coach Tommy DiNuzzo has announced the program’s upcoming 2023 schedule, which features 18 games, with 10 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matchups.

“We’re looking forward to the fall season and this will certainly be our most challenging schedule to date,” said DiNuzzo. “We added some excellent non-conference opponents to go along with the always difficult ODAC regular season.”

The Tigers will play three scrimmages before getting the regular season started, starting off by hosting Richard Bland College on Aug. 19, then playing against Christopher Newport University at Howison Park in Woodbridge on Aug. 23, before finishing up at Longwood University on Aug. 25, in Farmville.

Email newsletter signup

For the second straight season, H-SC kicks off the regular season with a match-up against Greensboro College (NC), this year heading to Greensboro, North Carolina for a 3 p.m. kick-off on Friday, Sept. 1. The Tigers head back home for a quick turnaround as their home opener is on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. against Franciscan University (OH).

The Garnet and Grey go on the road for the next two games, first taking a trip to Arlington to face Marymount University at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, following that up with a trip north to Mary Baldwin University on Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. in Staunton.

H-SC returns home on Sept. 10 against Sewanee (TN) with a 1 p.m. kick-off, before playing two games in the Simms/Flowers Classic, first against the University of Mary Washington on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. followed by Catholic University (DC) on Sept. 17, with both games played at City Stadium in Richmond.

ODAC play begins with a rematch from the ODAC Quarterfinal last season, as the Tigers host the University of Lynchburg on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. on Hellmuth-Gibson field. The home stand finishes with the final non-conference game of the season, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 against North Carolina Wesleyan University.

The month of September closes with two ODAC games on the road, the first against Virginia Wesleyan University on Wednesday the 27th at 6 p.m. and finishes at 5 p.m. on the 30th against Roanoke College, in a rematch of the 2022 ODAC semifinal.

The Garnet and Grey open October with two straight at Hellmuth-Gibson Field, first playing host to last season’s ODAC champion Washington and Lee University on the 4th at 7 p.m. before playing Ferrum College on Saturday the 7th at 7 p.m.

H-SC goes on the road for the next week, starting out with a trip to Winchester to take on Shenandoah University at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, before heading south to play Averett University for a 7 p.m. kick-off on Friday the 13th.

In the final stretch before the ODAC tournament begins, the Tigers face off with rival Randolph-Macon College at home on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. before playing their final home game of the season at 7 p.m. against Randolph College on Oct. 21. They hit the road for their final game of the season which will take them to Harrisonburg to take on Eastern Mennonite University at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

H-SC completed 2022 with a 9-7-3 overall record, 3-5-2 in the ODAC. Coach DiNuzzo has won 52 games in six seasons with the program, including 30 ODAC wins. The team is coming off a trip to the ODAC semifinals and has qualified for the ODAC tournament in five of the past six seasons, including two ODAC regular season championships during that time.