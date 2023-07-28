Garden Club holds a celebration for Hilda Nuckols Published 12:01 am Friday, July 28, 2023

At the July meeting of the Cumberland Garden Club, the group met at the Woodlands in Farmville to celebrate one of the members, Hilda Nuckols, turning 100. The following ladies were able to join in for this milestone celebration. They include, from left, Debbie Boutilier, President Mary Ann Emery, Barbara Daniels, Hilda Nuckols, Elaine Myers, Janet Powers, Nell Spain, Debbie Langley, and Pat Allard. If you are interested in joining the Cumberland Garden Club, feel free to call Mary Ann Emery, (804) 547-9669. We meet the last Tuesday of the month at the Cumberland Public Library at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join.