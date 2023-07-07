Farmville Downtown Partnership moving forward with projects Published 3:06 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

The Farmville Downtown Partnership is a non-profit organization that works to preserve the historic downtown while connecting business owners, students and residents to create a hub for the community. For the past few months, the partnership has been busy getting resources to do just that.

The Farmville Downtown Partnership recently completed its Spring Investors Campaign raising $21,000, nearly hitting the goal of $25,000. The drive was wrapped up in June with a reception at Taproot Tavern to thank those who chose to invest in their community.

“It was a real positive event making good connections,” said Nancy Alexander, executive director of the Farmville Downtown Partnership. “We are pleased with the support and the vote of confidence it represents.”

Next up for the organization, they are waiting to hear back about the facade grant application they submitted to the Governor’s Office. This is a $50,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development that will work as a matching grant if Farmville is chosen as the recipient. The partnership expects to hear back on who was chosen sometime this month.

If chosen, downtown businesses will be able to submit an application to the partnership to use some of this grant for their business. According to Alexander, this was not applied to with any specific business in mind for a new facade but there are a few who will benefit from a new look.

“We’re still in planning mode until we hear the good news,” said Alexander. “We’re optimistic but the competition is fierce.”

Looking ahead, the partnership is excited to bring back Rock the Block from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Downtown. This event is returning to welcome back the Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College students back to Farmville, but it will be a little different this time around.

Along with a welcome back to the college students, The Farmville Downtown Partnership hopes to use this event to showcase what Farmville has to offer for everyone. There will be a few bands on the Crute Stage, food trucks and pop-up shops. The partnership is also looking for community organizations to host tables with services that the students may need or enjoy.