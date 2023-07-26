Ernest ‘Ernie’ Whaley Published 10:29 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Ernest “Ernie” Whaley, 72 of Cumberland, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 8. Ernie was born to Gerald and Ada Whaley on Sept. 19, 1950.

He left behind his beloved wife, Margaret Shepard Whaley of 33 years and his stepchildren, Hayden Smith (Denise), Mechelle McKay (Charlie), and Chris Smith (Jessie). He is survived by his siblings, Gerald Whaley (Lynda Worsham), Diane Hendrick (Ralph), Karen Ridenour (Terry) of Tennessee and Sharon Franklin (Allen); as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ernie was a heavy equipment mechanic and had retired from Powhatan School’s bus shop. He was an active member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church and a good friend to many.

A memorial service will be held at Jones Chapel Baptist Church (The Rock Church) in Cumberland, on Sunday Aug. 6, at 2 p.m.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.