Elizabeth Jane Garrett Published 5:35 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Elizabeth Jane Garrett, 70 of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on July 6. She was preceded in death by her father, George Raymond Garrett and her brother, George Vernon Garrett.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Fulcher Garrett; as well as her aunts and uncles, whom will miss her dearly.

Jane was an algebra, physical education teacher and coach for 10 years at Warwick Christian School. She also taught mathematics for several years in the Berryville School system.

After teaching, Jane worked at Suntrust Bank in Richmond for 20 years, from which she retired. She loved playing softball, camping, going on cruises and spending time with her friends by the pool. She cherished her family and friends and was always willing to help someone in need.

The visitation will be Friday, July 14, from 4-8 p.m., at Morrissett Funeral Home located at 6500 Ironbridge Road, Richmond, Virginia 23234.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m., at Jamerson Cemetery 465 Red Road, Dillwyn, Virginia 23936.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.