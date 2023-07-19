Death Notices for Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Published 9:27 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Nathaniel “Buff” Eanes Jr., 49 of Conyers, Georgia, formerly of Prince Edward County, passed away June 25. Funeral service was held on Saturday, July 8, at Grace Baptist Church, Stockbridge, Georgia. Interment was in the Eanes Family Cemetery, Farmville. Location announcement by Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville.

Lucille (Gough) Chambers, 104 of Scottsville, passed away July 13. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 24, at noon, at Morning Valley Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the Chambers/Toney Family Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

For any questions regarding obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.