Death Notices for Friday, July 28, 2023 Published 5:51 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Wallace E. Townsend, 74 of Meherrin, passed away July 24. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 29, at noon, at New Bethel Baptist Church, Meherrin. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

For any questions regarding obituaries and/or death notices, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.