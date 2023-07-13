Death Notices for Friday, July 14, 2023

Published 3:45 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Staff Report

Death Notices

Please see below for Friday’s death notices.

Thelma Denise Brown Boykin, 65 of Meherrin, passed away on July 6. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Anson Gregory Townsend, 56 of Richmond, passed away July 9. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, at noon, at New Bethel Baptist Church, Meherrin. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment, Farmville, is serving the family.

Email newsletter signup

For any questions regarding obituaries and death notices, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.

More Obituaries

Elizabeth Jane Garrett

Shirley Anderson Moore

Margaret Holland

Herman Wesley “Papa T” Taylor

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections