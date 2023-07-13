Death Notices for Friday, July 14, 2023 Published 3:45 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Please see below for Friday’s death notices.

Thelma Denise Brown Boykin, 65 of Meherrin, passed away on July 6. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Anson Gregory Townsend, 56 of Richmond, passed away July 9. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, at noon, at New Bethel Baptist Church, Meherrin. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment, Farmville, is serving the family.

For any questions regarding obituaries and death notices, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.