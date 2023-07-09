Community group learns about animal life Published 10:31 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

Monday, July 3 marked the latest meeting of the Curdsville Community Center group. Members shared a potluck dinner, followed by an informative presentation about vernal pools at High Bridge State Park. The park’s chief ranger, Craig Guthrie, enthralled the group with details of the animals that live in these pools, both in High Bridge and other areas.

A vernal pool is a wetland covered by shallow water for most of the winter and spring, before drying up for the summer and fall season.

Wood frogs and salamanders are just a couple of the animals that call pools like the ones in High Bridge home. The Curdsville Community Center holds a meeting and potluck dinner on the first Monday of each month and invites anyone to come take part. The center is located at 122 School Road in Dillwyn.