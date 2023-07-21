Charlotte Bloom Weinberg Published 9:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Charlotte Bloom Weinberg, of Richmond, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Feb. 18. She was 95 years old. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Rose Bloom of Baltimore, Maryland. Her beloved father died suddenly when she was ten, and her mother had to work long hours to support the family. As a result, it was up to Charlotte to handle the household chores and prepare dinner while looking after her younger brother, Millard, and attending school.

At age 14, she met her future husband, Joseph A. (Joe) Weinberg of Farmville, on a blind date. Their courtship continued long-distance over the next few years as Joe served in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 bomber pilot in Europe during World War II. They were married in 1946, just three months after Joe’s return, and moved to Farmville, where they worked together at the Weinberg family businesses and eventually raised four children. Charlotte was a loving wife and caring mother known for her glamorous appearance, her sharp sense of humor and keen intelligence.

She graduated from Longwood University (then Longwood College) summa cum laude with a degree in Education. She then pursued a graduate degree at the University of Richmond. Charlotte and Joe moved to Richmond in 1969. Charlotte was a generous person and frequently assisted senior citizens in her local community. She and Joe managed a successful real estate agency in the Richmond area for several decades.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Joseph; son, Howard and her brother, Millard.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Jay); her sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) of Colorado and Marc (Victoria); four grandchildren, Alison (Ken), Eric (Lauren), Rachel (James), and Emily and two great-grandchildren, Adeline and Holden.

She was laid to rest beside her husband and son at the Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. May her memory be a blessing to her family, friends and all who were fortunate enough to know her.