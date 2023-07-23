Buckingham Firefighters Association swaps event date after storm Published 10:59 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

DILLWYN – The severe storms that came rolling through July 15 knocked down power lines, caused property damage and left some roads closed for a few hours. But it also led to some cancellations, namely the annual Buckingham Firefighters Association Truck and Tractor Pull.

Originally, the group tried to reschedule for the next day, July 16, but that just wasn’t enough time for fields to try and make it possible to drive out to the site, which had turned into a pool of mud. Association officials at the time told everyone to wait a bit and they would come up with a new date, later on in the year.

Now we know when that will be. On Saturday, the Association announced they’ve decided to hold the event on Friday, Sept. 22, beginning at 7 p.m. It’ll be held at 364 Wingo Road in Dillwyn, but with one big difference: people won’t have to pay this time. After the July 15 event was rained out, Association members promised no one who had bought tickets would have to pay for the rescheduled version. Now, they’ve decided to extend that to the whole community.

“This will be a free to the public pull, but there will be people at the gate accepting donations for those who were not there on July 15 or whoever feels inclined to (give),” Association members said in a statement. “We are happy to be able to reschedule this event for the community and hope to see everyone there!”

Officials with the Buckingham Firefighters Association said they pushed it back to September in order to fit in with the schedule for Dragon Motorsports, which sanctions the seven-class event.