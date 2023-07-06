Buckingham County adds to rescue unit Published 10:47 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services announced last week it had received a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Now they’ve explained that $36,434.18 will go to purchase a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 all-terrain vehicle and rescue skid unit.

“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Charlottesville for providing us with this grant,” said Buckingham Emergency Services Chief Cody Davis in a statement. “This funding will allow us to provide even greater support to the citizens of Buckingham County during emergency situations.”

The Polaris and Rescue Skid Unit will be used, Davis said, to more effectively, efficiently, and safely extricate patients experiencing emergencies in remote and difficult to access areas. In addition, this asset can assist the agency when providing medical coverage at large-scale community events.