Blaine Edward Boyer Published 1:06 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Blaine Edward Boyer, 3 of Farmville, was called home to be with our heavenly Father on July 14. Blaine is the son of Colton Josiah “Junior” Boyer and Shelley Chapman Boyer.

Blaine found joy in everything. He enjoyed riding in his dad’s dump truck and tractor, and he could “fix” anything with his ever-growing collection of tools. Blaine was the recent and very proud owner of a red wallet filled with just enough coins for a gumball. Among his favorite things this summer, Blaine relished in exploring the creek behind his home, riding the 4-wheeler and picking blackberries with his momma. Blaine was a country boy who loved jamin’ to all kinds of music, practicing baseball and simply playing in the mud with his little brother.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Macon McCoy Boyer; grandparents, Phillip Boyer, Debra Boyer, James E. Chapman (Sally Reed) and Teresa Chapman (Bubba Rundstrom); aunt, Josie Boyer; uncles, J. Michael Chapman (Lena), Ian Boyer (Crystal), Ben Boyer (Tracey), Jesse Boyer (Maggie Jean), and many cousins who fondly called him Baby Blaine.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, from 10 a.m. – noon, at New Life Church. A funeral service will follow at noon with a private interment to follow in the Boyer Family Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blaine Boyer memorial fund c/o Citizens Bank.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.