With storms stalling, Farmville residents urged to take precautions Published 5:38 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

As we reported earlier, a major series of storms is headed this way. But now it looks like we have a little bit more time than expected to prepare, with forecasters saying the biggest storms won’t arrive until 8 to 9 p.m. And Farmville residents, along with anyone in the surrounding area, are being asked to do just that.

When it comes to these storms it’s best to be prepared for whatever may come.

“When a major storm hits, we work hard to keep the lights on and restore them quickly when power goes out,” said Jason Holland, Dominion Energy Virginia’s Director of Electric Distribution Operations Centers and Emergency Preparedness. “Storm preparation is a year-round process for Dominion Energy. When one storm ends, we use lessons learned to prepare for the next one. We encourage all of our customers to get their homes ready as well.”

Good practices

According to Dominion, it’s best to have all devices charged before the storm. Portable charges can also come in handy in case the outage lasts longer than expected due to a severe storm.

When using a generator, make sure that it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the storm. Generators should always be operated outside with good ventilation. The same goes for anyone who may want to sit in their garage while using a charger. Make sure there is plenty of ventilation to let out the car exhaust.

Another safety tip is to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines as they may still be energized.

What supplies do Farmville residents need

The Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) has a list of items to keep ready in the case of an outage. One important item to have on hand as the storm is expected late this evening and into the night is an alternative light source including self-powered flashlights, candles and glowsticks.

Even though the storm warning is only until 11 p.m. it is best to make sure there are plenty of supplies ready in case the power is out longer than expected. Make sure there to have nonperishable food, a manual can opener, pet food and a gallon of water per person per day. When it comes to a food a camping stove, trash bags, paper plates and flatware can also be helpful.

Other helpful items include batteries, self-powered radio, portable phone chargers, a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit with bandages, gauze, tape, scissors, hydrogen peroxide, antiseptic ointment, pain relievers and prescription medications.

Who to call when the power is out

According to a spokesperson for SEC, “As always, our crews stand ready to respond to any outages that may occur.” Anyone wanting to track the status of the outage can text “#out” to 866-878-5514 using the mobile number on the account number or call the same number to report an outage using the automated service.

Dominion Energy customers can call 866-366 4357 to report or check on an outage, use the Dominion Energy mobile app or visit the Dominion Energy website.