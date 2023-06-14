Wilson Altman Hubbard Published 9:46 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wilson Altman Hubbard, 70 years old, died on May 27, after a period of declining health. He was the only child of Stelline Altman Hubbard and Henry Fielder Hubbard and was predeceased by his parents.

Wilson was born on Oct. 4, 1952 in Farmville. He and his parents moved permanently to Surfside Beach, Horry County, South Carolina, in the early 1980s, where they had enjoyed their vacation home near the ocean for many years. They eventually moved to the newly developed Caropines community of Surfside, where Wilson remained until his death.

A graduate of Prince Edward Academy (class of 1971) of Farmville, Wilson briefly attended Virginia’s Ferrum College. Wilson engaged in many entrepreneurial ventures after school. After moving to Horry County, he became employed in the hospitality industry. He was a long-time employee of Yamato Myrtle Beach.

While Wilson has no immediate surviving family members, he will be fondly remembered by many Altman cousins throughout South Carolina and Hubbard cousins in Virginia, as well as by Stephen Warren and Ronnie Rabon, both dedicated long-time friends, kind caregivers, and neighbors.

Honoring Wilson’s instructions, after cremation he will be interred at Souls Chapel Cemetery in Gresham, South Carolina, as are his parents. While there will be no memorial service for Wilson, his remaining family hopes that you will take a moment to remember and celebrate Wilson’s life in your own special way.

Memorials may be made to Souls Chapel Cemetery, ATTN: Susan Riales, 1203 Swintz Court, Gresham, South Carolina 29546.