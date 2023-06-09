Virginia State Police say crash investigations continue Published 10:04 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Virginia State Police (VSP) say investigations continue into what caused two recent accidents in the area.

The first was a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County on Saturday, June 3. Police were called out to Cartersville Road at 4:24 p.m., less than a mile north of Highpockets Road. According to the Virginia State Police, a 2005 GMC Yukon was traveling south on Cartersville Road when it suddenly ran off the right side of the road. The GMC hit a fence, overcorrected, hit the guide wire for a utility pole, then ran into another fence and overturned.

VSP officials say the driver, 28-year-old Darian A. Colter, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to Bon Secours Westchester Emergency Center in Chesterfield County, where she later died that same day.

Email newsletter signup

The second incident was also a single-vehicle crash, with this one taking place in Appomattox County. The crash happened on Monday, June 5, with police called out at 12:19 p.m. to the scene on Route 460, a mile west of Spruce Drive.

In this case, VSP officials say a 2012 Honda NC700X motorcycle was traveling east on Route 460 when it suddenly ran off the right side of the highway and struck the guardrail. The rider, 31-year-old Buckingham resident Eric A. Leinheiser, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, VSP officials say.