Six people injured in Saturday wreck on Route 460 Published 2:22 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023

So what caused the Route 460 detour on Saturday night? The answer is one unfortunately all too familiar to Prince Edward residents. For the second time within a week, fire and EMS were called out to the intersection of Route 460 and Route 307 to deal with a traffic accident. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, with departments told that this was a two car accident. All total, six people in the two vehicles were injured, with one person trapped in a car

Both Rice and Farmville fire departments were originally called out, along with Prince Edward Rescue. Emergency officials said they put in a mutual aid call, to get more ambulances on scene. That brought in Meherrin Fire and Rescue. The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office also had deputies on scene, along with the Virginia State Police.

Officials detoured Route 460 for about two hours, until just after 9 p.m. The six patients were all taken to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville for treatment. One was later airlifted to another hospital.

Issues with the Route 460 intersection

The accident happened just days after a similar situation. At 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, there was a two-vehicle accident at the Route 307 and Route 460 intersection in Rice.

According to Fire Chief Daniel Clark with the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department, he and his team were called to assist the Rice Volunteer Fire Department with the wreck as it was in their territory.

Both drivers were treated by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on the scene. One driver was transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital and the other driver was airlifted by Medflight to another medical facility.