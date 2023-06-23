Sherman M. Langhorne Published 6:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Sherman M. Langhorne, 77 of Cumberland, departed this life on Wednesday, June 14.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; son, Greg, and a host of relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held Saturday, June 24, noon – 6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 25, at 1:30 p.m., at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 919 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland. Reverend Larry Smith, officiating.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com