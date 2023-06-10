Robert Saunders will run for a second term in Cumberland County Published 12:02 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

Cumberland County’s District 5 Board of Supervisor, Robert K. “Gravy” Saunders Jr., will seek a second term in office.

“We are preparing our election strategy now,” Saunders said. “I am committed to the citizens of District 5 and all the people of Cumberland County.”

Saunders was born and raised in Cumberland County. He retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections with twenty-seven years of service and currently works part-time for Farmville Probation and Parole. He is an honorary member of the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad. Saunders is a valued volunteer with the Special Olympics of Virginia, participating in the Torch Run, Polar Plunge, and Plane Pull. He is a member of the Old Green Creek Baptist Church and Masonic Randolph Lodge #30. He is also an Honorary Deputy for the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office. Saunders and his wife, Demetria, were married in 2000 and moved back to Cumberland County.

“Our work has just started! We have many projects which must be completed,” Saunders said. “To the citizens of District 5, I respectfully ask for your vote in the November election. I am constantly working to make our county a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Saunders said residents could call with questions and concerns at (434) 808-1638.