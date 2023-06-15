Robert ‘Bobby’ Louis Cortazar Published 4:52 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Robert “Bobby” Louis Cortazar, 59 of Farmville, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 11. He was born Jan. 13, 1964, to the late Robert Joseph Cortazar and Joan Faye Ellington Barr, in Olyphant, Pennsylvania. Bobby was a retired heavy-duty mechanic.

Bobby leaves behind his wife, Lisa Brightwell Cortazar; father-in-law, Collie (Buddy) Brightwell; sons, Robert (Rob) Cortazar Jr., Travis (spouse Alexis) and Morgan Schneider; daughters, Vivian Cortazar and Katharine Schneider and a special young lady who he thought of as a daughter, Mahtaya Davis. He also leaves his sisters, Joanna Eason and Davina (Dee) Carpenter (spouse Glen); brothers, Patrick Cortazar (spouse Juanita), Donald Barr (spouse Andrea), Charles Cortazar (spouse Jessica) and brothers in Pennsylvania, Raymond, Chris, Dennis, Kevin, Derick and Darryl Cortazar. He also leaves behind beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a mother-in-law, Bettie Brightwell; sister, Tammy Weston; brothers, Stanley and William Cortazar and stepfather, Donald Barr.

Email newsletter signup

Bobby was a very hard worker, a protector and had many hobbies including pool playing, NASCAR, truck/tractor pulls, fishing and camping with his beloved puppy, Max. He had a sense of humor like no other.

He loved his family more than anything. Bobby was loyal to his friends and if you had the honor to know him you know he would do anything for anybody.

“Death leaves a heart ache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.” unknown.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.