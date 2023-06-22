Road work planned for the week of June 23

Published 8:48 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Staff Report

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup. 

Work at specific locations: 

Buckingham County: 

• Note district-wide activities above.

Charlotte County: 

• Route 15 (Farmville Highway) at Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) – Roundabout project. Lane closures and changes to traffic patterns expected. Estimated completion October 2024.

• Note district-wide activities above.

Cumberland County: 

• Note district-wide activities above.

Prince Edward County: 

• Route 460 at intersection with Route 307 – Milling and paving project. Use caution. A change in traffic pattern is in place. Turn lane to Route 307 remains open. Right lane is closed in advance of the intersection with Route 307 for westbound traffic. 

• Note district-wide activities above.

