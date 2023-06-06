Road work around the region: week of June 7

Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Across the region. highway work requiring road/ lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/ paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Note district-wide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Route 15 (Farmville Highway) at Route 15/360 BUS (Four Locust Highway) – Roundabout project. Lane closures and changes to traffic patterns expected. Estimated completion October 2024.

• Note district-wide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note district-wide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 460 at intersection with Route 307 – Milling and paving project. Use caution. A change in traffic pattern is in place. Turn lane to Route 307 remains open. Right lane is closed in advance of the intersection with Route 307 for westbound traffic.

• Note district-wide activities above.

