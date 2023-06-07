Rebecca Hines Bowling ‘Becky’ Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Rebecca Hines Bowling “Becky”, 89 of Curdsville, passed away Tuesday, May 30. Born May 27, 1934 in Halifax County, she was the daughter of the late William Bryan Hines and Ruth Oliver Hines. She graduated from Longwood College in 1955 with a degree in Secondary Education, taught Physical Education for one year at William Campbell High School, married Ernest Hooper Bowling Jr. of Buckingham County and taught one year at Buckingham Central High School after her marriage.

She was state president of Virginia Extension Homemakers Council and represented Virginia in the world council of Extension Homemakers in Ireland in 1985. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband’s farm work and continued to farm after his death. She was active in the Curdsville Community Center and New Store Presbyterian Church, where she played the piano for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, William Bryan Hines Jr. and Yancey Hines; her sister, Jean Morris and her son, Benjamin Allen Bowling.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her brother, Paul Oliver Hines; her sisters, Elizabeth Scott, Sara Martin, Helen Talbert; her children, Sarah Frances Bowling, Ernest Hooper Bowling III and his wife, Karen, James Hines Bowling and his wife, Sun Bun; granddaughter, Katie Bryant and Katie’s three children.

Her chief joys in life were sharing whatever she had and hosting gatherings that brought together family and friends. She loved to garden and was an excellent cook, famous for her sweet potato dumplings and her pound cake.

Services were held at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville at 11 a.m., Monday, June 5, with a reception afterwards at New Store Presbyterian Church, 230 New Store Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936. Contributions may be made to New Store Presbyterian Church at 10938 Francisco Road, Farmville 23901.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.