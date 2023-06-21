Reba Joyce Trim Williams Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Reba Joyce Trim Williams, 78 of Buckingham, passed peacefully on June 14. Joyce (as she liked to be called) was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 15, 1944.

She attended several schools in this area graduating from Loudon H.S. in Loudon, Tennessee. After high school, she moved to San Antonio, Texas where she met Joe, who was serving in the Air Force. They married in March of 1964 and spent the next 21 years serving the Air Force at various bases.

When Joe retired in 1983, they made their way to the Washington, D.C. area where they lived for the next 15 years. In 2001, they moved to Buckingham where she promptly became involved in various activities to include the Lions Club, The Chamber of Commerce and the Military Officers of America Association. She served in several positions in each. She also holds two associate degrees, one in Accounting and one in Paralegal.

Email newsletter signup

Joyce is the proud mother of Lamanda June Gaskins of Elgin, South Carolina and the proud grandmother of Anastasia Denise Ruffing of Elgin, South Carolina.

Joe, Lamanda, and Anastasia will host a celebration of life at the home at 4431 Warminster Church Road, Buckingham from 3 to 7 p.m. on June 30. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the World Wildlife Federation would be appreciated. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.