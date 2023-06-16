Piedmont Regional Jail holds graduation ceremony Published 12:44 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Piedmont Regional Jail (PRJ) Authority held its third graduation ceremony of the evidence-based re-entry program Successful Living on April 21.

In partnership with Crossroads Community Service Board, the 12-week evidence-based re-entry program helps male and female offenders to learn strategies to overcome barriers that lead to substance abuse and managing triggers. The Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program is a critical component. The Piedmont Regional Jail Authority encourages offenders to participate in re-entry and educational programs offered at the facility to aid in becoming functional law abiding citizens upon release.

The program is facilitated by George Davis, a licensed counselor at Crossroads Community Service Board. The guest speaker was Rickie Bolden who gave an exceptional speech to encourage offenders to keep a positive mindset for their future.

Piedmont Regional Jail’s goal is to aid in people becoming better and to provide lasting public safety.

Pictured are the graduates of the Successful Living Program along with guess speaker Rickie Bolden and PRJ staff.