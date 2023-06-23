Nash LeGrand Tatum III Published 4:58 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Nash LeGrand Tatum III, 64 of Buckingham, went to be with the Lord on June 19. He was born May 15, 1959, the only son and youngest child of LeGrand and Mary Tatum.

Nash was preceded in death by his beloved father, Nash LeGrand Tatum Jr. and his infant son, Daniel Lee Tatum.

Nash is survived by his mother, Mary Evelyn Lockamy Tatum; daughter, Lacy “Buzz” Danielle Tatum Huddleston; son, Nash “Boy” LeGrand Tatum IV; son-in-law, Warren M. Huddleston; “the apple of his eye” granddaughter, Brooklyn Grey Huddleston; sisters, Jo Ellyn Tatum Smith and Kathi Lynn Tatum Noblin; several adored nieces and nephews; and his friend, former wife and the mother of his children, Donna Jane Sutton.

The family thanks a special friend and caregiver, Elaine Dabney for the wonderful care given to their father during his illness.

Nash was a loving father and spent his life honorably serving his country in the U.S. Navy, providing public service and protecting justice as a lieutenant in the Extradition/Fugitive Unit for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

His heart, life, body and soul will forever be a part of Clairmont in Buckingham County.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Baptist Church.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn is serving the family.