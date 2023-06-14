Mary Berkley Wright Published 9:30 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Mary Berkley Wright, 77, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter by her side on June 4. She was the daughter of the late Morgan and Emma Berkley. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carroll H. Wright; son, Steven T. Wright; three brothers; Roy Berkley, Paul Berkley Sr. and Hugh Berkley and one sister, Martha Ann Jackson.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa W. Wilkerson (Dwight); one grandson, R. Daniel Wilkerson; three granddaughters, Shawna W. Bryant (Scott), Kasie R. Wood (Ryan) and Brittany Elsaesser (Dustin); three great grandchildren, Breanna Bryant, Greeley Bryant and Lakelynn Elsaesser; daughter-in-law, Lynette Wright and one sister, Etta Jane Powers.

She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband’s business Wrights Excavation. The couple also developed Lakasie Springs Subdivision. She loved children and babysat many over the years. She especially enjoyed babysitting her three grandchildren. She spent countless hours with each of them. They were her pride and joy. She loved to travel with her family and shop.

Family received friends Wednesday, June 7, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Thursday, June 8, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment followed in College Church Cemetery, Hampden Sydney.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.