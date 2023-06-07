Louise Nelson Crigger Published 9:15 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Louise Nelson Crigger, 103 of Newport News, went to be with her Lord on May 31. She was the wife of the late Carl J. Crigger, World War II Army veteran who was the love of her life.

Louise was a caregiver most of her life, taking care of her elderly parents, her brothers at different times in their lives and her husband. Louise’s favorite job was teaching at First United Methodist Church Preschool. Louise retired in 1995 and loved traveling through Oregon, Colorado and California making many happy memories with her grandchildren and cousins.

She is survived by son, Carl J. Crigger, Jr.; grandchildren, Robert Christopher Glancy, Amy Crigger and Emily Howsley; multiple great-grandchildren; nieces, Renee Spencer (Bob), Mary Dunston (David) and Janet Maskal; great niece, Angela Ford (Matt); a great-great niece and a great-great nephew. She was affectionately known to them as “Auntie Lou”. She is also survived by two cousins, Melissa Shuping and Ralph (Biff) Shuping III, PhD (Jennifer) and daughters, Katrina and Anna. The family extends special appreciation to Louise’s caregivers, Visiting Angels of Newport News, Adora, Pam, dear friend/caregiver Jean, Linda, The Front Porch in Crewe and Hospice of Virginia.