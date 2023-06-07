Longwood women’s soccer adds seven signees Published 12:05 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Longwood women’s soccer coach Todd Dyer announced the signing of five freshmen and a pair of transfers who will join the team this fall.

Madison Fitzpatrick and Holly Moore will both transfer to Longwood following their first collegiate seasons at Marshall and Merrimack, respectively.

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach resident Peyton Curney; Birmingham, AL resident Sunny Ferren; Crofton, MD resident Meagan Piazza; Springfield, PA resident Coryn Silberstein and Phoenix, AZ resident Riley Sowders are all set to come to Farmville this fall after completing their high school careers.

“In terms of numbers, this class is smaller than most, but that means we were able to be that much more selective in who and what we tried to bring in,” said Longwood Head Coach Todd Dyer. “More than anything, there’s a lot of quality and diversity in this group that immediately address some of our positional needs.”

The seven players will join a Lancer squad that will celebrate its 30th year as a program in the fall of 2023. The newcomers hail from six different states from around the country.

“Every single player in this group will compete for a role and playing time on the very first day of our preseason,” Dyer, who will enter his 30th season at the helm, added. “How quickly they are able to transition into this new training and playing environment will determine how that process unfolds for them. As a program, we’re really excited about the upcoming fall season and the addition of these seven young ladies is a big part of the reason why.”

Here’s a breakdown of each player and what they add to the team

Madison Fitzpatrick

5’3 Forward

Nokesville

Brentsville District High School

Fitzpatrick is headed to Farmville after playing in nine games last fall for Marshall University. She played a season high 23 minutes at Radford.

She had a decorated career at Brentsville District High School, where she played for four years. The forward was a four-time all-state selection, two-time first team all-region selection, the district player of the year and the regional player of the year.

In 2022, she was the Region 3B District Player of the Year, and she led her team to the state semifinals by scoring nearly two goals per game. She was named First Team All-State at the conclusion of the season.

Fitzpatrick plans on majoring in Nursing while at Longwood, and she was on the Dean’s List while at Marshall.

Holly Moore

5’3 Defender/Wing

Watkinsville, Ga.

Oconee County HS

Moore transfers to Longwood from Merrimack, where she played in all 15 games as a freshman this past fall. She averaged 27 minutes per game and tallied one assist in the team’s 3-1 win against Vermont.

At Oconee County High School, she was a team captain and a two-time all-region honoree.

In her junior and senior seasons, she led the team to back-to-back region titles, and her team advanced to the final four in the state tournament.

Moore plans on majoring in biology with a pre-med concentration.

Peyton Curney

5’7 Forward

Virginia Beach

Landstown HS

Curney comes to Longwood after a standout career as a soccer player at Landstown High School. On the pitch, Curney was an all-state and first-team all-region selection. In addition, she served as a team captain.

As a junior, she led her team in scoring, and that helped Landstown go 8-5-2 overall and 5-3-2 in the region. Her freshman season was eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curney was a two-sport standout while at Landstown, and she played varsity basketball in addition to her role on the soccer team. As a junior, she earned the Coach’s Award for her contributions to the squad.

Curney plays club soccer for the Beach FC Soccer Team. She plans on majoring in criminal justice while she attends Longwood.

Sunny Ferren

5’4 Outside Back

Birmingham, Ala.

Homewood HS

Ferren comes to Longwood following her high school career at powerhouse Homewood High School in Alabama. Last season, her team was ranked No. 2 in the nation in the 2022 MaxPreps Spring Soccer rankings.

She served as a team captain while helping her squad win the 6A State Championship last year, and she earned second team all-state honors. She started all 26 games en route to the state title, and her team gave up only six goals in the 26 games.

The state title run built on a runner-up finish in 2021, her sophomore year. She helped the team win the metro championship in both 2021 and 2022 along with a BUSA conference championship in 2022.

She started all 19 games as a sophomore, and her team only surrendered five goals.

Ferren also ran track for two seasons and was a cheerleader for two seasons. A member of the National Honors Society as well as a host of other clubs, Ferren plans on majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice at Longwood.

Meghan Piazza

5’4 Midfield

Crofton, Md.

Crofton HS

Piazza comes to Longwood following her high school career at Crofton High School where she holds multiple soccer records. She holds the record for most goals scored in a game and in a season in addition to most assists in a season.

As a senior this past fall, she helped lead Crofton to the state title, the school’s first in its brief history. She had the assist on the game-winning goal in a thrilling 1-0 win against Mt. Hebron. On the season, she tallied 21 goals and 11 assists en route to the title.

She was named first team all-country and first team all-MET, and she was team captain as well as the team MVP.

As a junior, she led her team to the MPSSAA 3A South Region Championship before ultimately falling in the state playoffs to the eventual state champion squad from Mt. Hebron. She posted 12 goals and 10 assists.

She also competed in unified bocce and won a title. At Longwood, Piazza plans on majoring in business.

Coryn Silberstein

5’6 Midfielder

Springfield, Pa.

Springfield HS

Silberstein comes to Longwood following four seasons at Springfield High School. This past season, she led her team in assists to earn the team’s Helping Hand Award.

She was team captain and an All-Central League Honorable Mention. She posted six goals to go with her team-leading seven assists as a senior this past fall, and she earned First Team All-Delco honors.

As a junior, she was named to the All-Central League First Team and All-Delco First Team while winning the team’s Golden Boot Award for the most goals. She had eight goals and added four assists.

While at Longwood, Silberstein plans on majoring in political science pre-law, and she wants to pursue a minor in psychology

Riley Sowders

5’9 Defender

Phoenix, Ariz.

Arcadia HS

Sowders will join the Lancers after wrapping up her playing career at Arcadia High School. Soccer runs in her family, as both her sisters play as well.

She missed her senior season due to injury, but as a junior, she excelled. She was named the Newcomer of the year and all-region first team while playing alongside her two sisters. She scored 15 goals during the season and helped lead her team to the first round of the state tournament.

She is a member of both the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society in high school, and she plans on majoring in biology with a pre-med focus.