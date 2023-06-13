Longwood University coach steps down to take new job Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

FARMVILLE – For the first time in five years, Longwood University needs a new women’s golf coach. Brittany Dabule resigned Tuesday, saying she’s leaving to take over the women’s golf program at Appalachian State University. Longwood athletics director Tim Hall confirmed this on Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank you to Coach Dabule for her work with our women’s golf team these past five years,” said Hall. “She helped push the team forward both on the course and in the classroom. We wish her nothing but success with the Mountaineers. We will begin a national search to find the next leader of our women’s golf program going forward.”

Dabule finished her fourth season at Longwood in the spring. She led the Lancers to three top five finishes over the course of the season, and it culminated with a fifth-place finish in the Big South Tournament. It was the program’s best finish since 2018. The team’s best finish was a third-place result at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate where Annabelle Jennings set the program’s three-round scoring record.

Email newsletter signup

During her time at Longwood, she also had a Big South Freshman of the Year in Ester Choi, the first in the team’s history. In 2021, she helped the team post its lowest score in the Big South Tournament since joining the league.

“I’d like to thank President Reveley, Michelle Meadows, and Tim Hall for entrusting me to lead the women’s golf program for the past four years,” Dabule said. “To my players, it has been an honor to have had the opportunity to coach you all, and I wish nothing but the best moving forward. I’m excited about the future, but will always be thankful for my time here at Longwood.”

A national search for the program’s next leader will begin immediately, Longwood University officials said.