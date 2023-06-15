Joyce Arlene Wilmouth Fulcher Published 5:52 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Joyce was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on June 12, 2023 at the age of 83.

She was born to Clarence and Creola Wilmouth, of Keysville, on Oct. 2, 1939. She gave many years of service to Craddock Terry Shoe Company and Hampden-Sydney College. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church. She was selfless, giving, caring and funny. She was a wonderful “Nina” to her granddaughters, Faith and Emma and they were her world.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Henry Fulcher of Farmville; daughter, Kristi Fulcher Castellon of Lynchburg; granddaughters, Faith and Emma Castellon; sister, Ann Seamster of Phenix; sister-in-law, Brenda Wilmouth of Keysville; nephews, Robbie, David and Brett Wilmouth; nephews, Greg and Kevin Seamster and many other sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and their families

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Creola Wilmouth and brother, Robert “Bud” Wilmouth.

Visitation will be Monday night, June 19, 6-8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 20, at 2 p.m., at Heritage Baptist Church with interment at Westview Cemetery. Following interment, family will share in fellowship and food until 7 p.m. at the home of her best friend, Virginia Rosser, at 1208 Fifth Avenue, Farmville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Baptist Church – Memorial Fund.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.