Jones honored in Juneteenth celebration Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Buckingham County paid tribute to a local coach on Saturday, June 17, during the local Juneteenth celebration. Michael Jones played baseball on the major league level for the San Francisco Giants and later became a scouting agent for the Oakland A’s. He came to Buckingham County and over several years, contributed to the school system both as a varsity baseball coach and as an alternative education instructor. The guest speaker for the event was Richmond’s Mayor Levar Stoney. The event was hosted by Forward 2020.