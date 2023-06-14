Helen Ragland Mika Published 9:35 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Helen Ragland Mika, 91 of Buckingham, died June 10. She was born Oct. 20, 1931, a daughter of the late Elbert and Bessie Ragland. In addition to her late parents, she was also preceded in death by her precious son, Mikey; twin sister, Emily Ragland; eldest sister, Lois Dorrain and special friend, George Byron McCracken.

Helen is survived by friends that she thought of as family, her goddaughter, Terri E. Burch and her husband, Stan; Kathy and Kendall Allen; Les Brown and his late wife, Arlene; Salle Anne and Paul Stewart; Violet and Debbie Amos and Emilie Gorga.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m., at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, Buckingham with interment in the church cemetery.