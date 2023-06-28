Hampden-Sydney baseball players make All-Defensive Team Published 6:17 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Two Hampden-Sydney baseball players have been honored for their performance this season. Senior shortstop Ryan Boyce and sophomore second baseman Jaxon Masterson have each been named to the 2023 NCAA Division III Region 6 All-Defensive Team. The teams were announced in all 10 regions, voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process led by the NCAA Division III All-America Committee.

Ryan Boyce started all 39 games this past season and posted a fielding percentage of .950 with 61 putouts, 90 assists and only eight errors in 159 chances with 16 double plays. At the plate, he hit .300 (42-140) with four home runs, nine doubles, 31 runs, 33 RBIs, 25 walks and was 24-27 on stolen bases. Boyce added a .450 slugging percentage and a .432 on base percentage.

Jaxon Masterson started all 38 games he played and posted a fielding percentage of .987 with 73 putouts, 84 assists and just two errors in 159 chances with 14 double plays. At the plate, he hit a team-best .333 (47-141) with two home runs, one triple, four doubles, 34 runs, 28 RBIs, 21 walks and was 14-17 on stolen bases. Masterson added a .418 slugging percentage and a .439 on base percentage.