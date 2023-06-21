Garden Club holds annual awards Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Redbud Garden Club met this April for their annual banquet and awards ceremony. The event was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Members enjoyed a covered dish meal.

Awards were given for highest points for arrangement’s winners as follows: first place to Rebecca Giles, second to Nancy Schaeffer and third to Sarah Schember. Winners in the specimen’s category were: first place Nancy Schaeffer and second Rebecca Giles. The Community Service Award sponsored by Benchmark Community Bank was presented to Nancy Schaeffer for 236 hours of community service.

Officers were installed for the year 2023-2024, including President Rebecca Giles, First Vice President Nancy Schaeffer, Second Vice President Sarah Schember, Recording Secretary Barbara Stimpson, Corresponding Secretary Jo Smith, Treasurer Dottie Fahrner, and Handbook Editor Ann Ligon. Outgoing president Rebecca Giles presented the new officers with a decorative hand towel.